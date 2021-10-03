Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Decreases By 69.2%

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. 36,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $31.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

