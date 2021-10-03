Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Increases By 209.6%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 209.6% from the August 31st total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.2 days.

TUERF opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $8.00.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.