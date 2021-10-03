Short Interest in Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) Drops By 71.4%

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. alerts:

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.