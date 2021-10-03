Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declines By 77.9%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $43.53 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000.

