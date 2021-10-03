Short Interest in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Declines By 77.9%

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the August 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $43.53 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.