Short Interest in Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) Rises By 100.0%

Winland Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WELX opened at $4.20 on Friday. Winland has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and selling of its line of proprietary critical condition monitoring products. The company was founded on October 18, 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, MN.

