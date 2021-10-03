Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMMNY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

