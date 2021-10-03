Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Down 40.6% in September

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,800 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the August 31st total of 428,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 94.4 days.

LWSCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

OTCMKTS:LWSCF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. 562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $13.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.47.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

