Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Sigma Labs from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SGLB stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $32.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 509.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGLB. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Labs by 185.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs in the first quarter valued at $2,224,000. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of computer aided inspection solutions under the PrintRite3D brand. Its software provides the following features: monitoring, analysis, feedback, and control; third-party validated technology; retrofit or integrated installations; thermal signature anomaly detection plus automatic risk-level classification; and statistical process sampling and analytics.

