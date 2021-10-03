Signata (SATA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $218,089.00

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Signata coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Signata has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Signata has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $218,089.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.65 or 0.45406502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00118670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00224062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Signata Profile

SATA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,458,281 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

