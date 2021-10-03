Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €53.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LIGHT. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Signify in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Signify in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Signify in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.14 ($58.99).

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

