Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SILK. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

SILK opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.54.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,036 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,212 shares of company stock worth $4,776,399. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

