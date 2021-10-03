SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Trading Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIL shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.61.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.