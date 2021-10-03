Simplex Trading LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.14% of ProShares Ultra Financials worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UYG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 8.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Financials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 259.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Financials in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UYG opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.86. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $68.20.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

