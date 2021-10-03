Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Up 80.6% in September

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the August 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Siyata Mobile stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Siyata Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.