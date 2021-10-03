SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.80

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 3895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

SKIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. started coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83.

In related news, CFO Ryan H. Murray purchased 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkillSoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

