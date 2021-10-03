SmartKey (SKEY) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, SmartKey has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges. SmartKey has a total market cap of $43.10 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,687.00 or 0.45186884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00118065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00226652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars.

