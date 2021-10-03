SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Cap Tops $4.91 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $4.91 million and $179,308.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $14.63 or 0.00030508 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00104039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00143402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,976.24 or 1.00023506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.77 or 0.07052580 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

