SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $322.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $323.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.69, for a total transaction of $773,816.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.12. The company had a trading volume of 420,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.66. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.56, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

