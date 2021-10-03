Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 109.8% in September

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the August 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,522. Sonova has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.88.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.