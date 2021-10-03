Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.19. 82,220 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,780,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.43% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.