Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 3,160.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,329 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 395,804 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 135.54% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

