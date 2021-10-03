S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in S&P Global by 8.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $428.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.54. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.10.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

