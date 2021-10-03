SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $121.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $136.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.91.

