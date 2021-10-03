Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.44. Stamps.com reported earnings of $3.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $329.60. 4,053,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,358. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.85. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $159.22 and a twelve month high of $329.92.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total transaction of $687,598.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.48, for a total transaction of $5,456,518.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,337 shares of company stock worth $60,853,404. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,958,000 after purchasing an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

