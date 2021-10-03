Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report sales of $171.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Standex International reported sales of $151.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.77. 98,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. Standex International has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex International (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.