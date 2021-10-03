Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.56 Million

Analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report sales of $171.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Standex International reported sales of $151.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $696.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.97 million to $705.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $738.07 million, with estimates ranging from $723.43 million to $752.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $94,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.77. 98,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. Standex International has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

