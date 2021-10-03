StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “StarTek, Inc. is a global provider of process management services and owns and operates branded vertical market Internet web sites. Their process management service platforms include E-commerce support and fulfillment, provisioning management for telecommunications systems, high-end inbound technical support, and an offering of supply chain management services. As an outsourcer of process management services as its core business, StarTek allows its clients to focus on their primary business, reduce overhead, replace fixed costs with variable costs, and reduce working capital needs. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

StarTek stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. StarTek has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.99 million, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $189.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StarTek by 66.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in StarTek by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in StarTek by 41.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in StarTek by 11.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in StarTek during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

