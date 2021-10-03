State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 73.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,932,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,729,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,335,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SiriusPoint by 704.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after buying an additional 1,727,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,678,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

