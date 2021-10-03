State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $171,000 in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $6,479,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,540.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,680 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,592 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth $5,587,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 99.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,588,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 790,620 shares during the period. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter worth $3,077,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDEV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.72.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 6.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

