State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $75,000 in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of PAVmed by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PAVmed by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PAVM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:PAVM opened at $8.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. PAVmed Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $701.88 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.31.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division comprises of EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

