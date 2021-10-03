State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 96,724 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 66.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,724 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PVH were worth $26,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PVH by 108.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $121.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

