State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.22% of Steel Dynamics worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

