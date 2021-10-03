State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $33,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $152.70 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.