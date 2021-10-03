State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $27.72 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,240 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $27,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 327,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 142,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 517.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.