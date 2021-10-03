State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $28.85 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of Robert Half International worth $28,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 199.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RHI opened at $103.39 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.31. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

