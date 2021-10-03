State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 10,223 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $24,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,824,000 after buying an additional 81,065 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

SPG stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

