State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 85,101 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,031,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,101 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of VICI Properties worth $32,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

NYSE VICI opened at $29.13 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

