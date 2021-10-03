Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 870 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pentair by 5.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,248,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,270,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Pentair by 2.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pentair by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 43,501 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Pentair by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE:PNR opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.63. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.