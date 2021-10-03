Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,126 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amcor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 501,480 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 117,826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 20.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth $1,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

