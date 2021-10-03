Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,846 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $117,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,397. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.77.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

