Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 7,400 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.97. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,160,027 shares of company stock valued at $171,562,323 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

