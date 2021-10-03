Stifel Nicolaus Boosts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $400.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $337.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $376.80.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.58. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $400.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total transaction of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $10,505,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,053,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 119.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

