Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

ALXO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALX Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.71.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $74.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.21 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.81. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $911,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,382,055 over the last ninety days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

