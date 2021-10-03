Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) & 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Financial Review

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

61.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix and 1stdibs.Com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus target price of $52.59, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. 1stdibs.Com has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 130.31%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and 1stdibs.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96% 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stitch Fix and 1stdibs.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.58 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -62.35 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 5.87 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

1stdibs.Com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.