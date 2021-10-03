Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Axalta Coating Systems Call Options (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,521 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 667% compared to the average daily volume of 1,633 call options.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

