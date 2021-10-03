Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) PT Raised to C$7.50 at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Storm Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC cut Storm Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Storm Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.10.

OTCMKTS SRMLF opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

