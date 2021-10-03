Strategic Global Advisors LLC Acquires 255 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,994,000 after purchasing an additional 28,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100,755 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,665,000 after purchasing an additional 620,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,711,000 after purchasing an additional 76,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

