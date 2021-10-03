Strategic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 7,763 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 339.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 114.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,081,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after buying an additional 576,430 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,314,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 27.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after buying an additional 282,358 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1,293.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 214,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $97.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $58.98 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.