Strategic Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,593 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.80.

DOV stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.92. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $176.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.