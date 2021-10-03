Strong (STRONG) Price Hits $600.64 on Top Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Strong has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $600.64 or 0.01251506 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $83.05 million and approximately $10.35 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00067333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00104569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00145451 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,096.93 or 1.00215515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.63 or 0.07171029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

