Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. 508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077. Sumco has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $747.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.91 million. Sumco had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 25th.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

